City council certifies election results

LEXINGTON — The results of the 2022 general election earlier this month was approved by the Lexington city council during their meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Mayor John Fagot and council member John Salem were both up for reelection. Per the Dawson County Clerk, Fagot received 895 votes, Salem received 729 votes.

The council also set an organization meeting, required to be the first Tuesday of December following the general election, this year falling on Dec. 6 at 8 a.m.

The council approved a third pay request from Lacy Construction for the Veterans Pavilion at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park project in the amount of $182,205.00 and the first pay request from Vulcan Industries, Inc. for the 2020 Wastewater Equipment Procurement project in the amount of $212,835.60.

During the roundtable discussion, Assistant City Manager Dennis Burnside noted that the Trail of Lights in Kirkpatrick Memorial Park is on track to open for the holiday season.

Dreamt up by the City of Lexington staff, the Trial of Lights is a first time event last year, with the whole circle drive at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park being decorated with a variety of Christmas lights.

