LEXINGTON — The Lexington city council approved one permit for a meeting space on North Washington St., while denying another during their meeting on Tuesday, May 9.

Conditional use permits for the meeting spaces had been applied for by Fascination, Inc., owned by Diana Gonzalez.

The areas in question were the second floor of the 520 N. Washington St. location and the first floor of the 521 N. Washington St. location, just across the street from one another.

Development Services Director Bill Brecks said Gonzalez had been using the 520 location previously to host celebrations, birthdays, quinceañeras, etc., without a permit. Brecks said there had been complaints about the use of the space with no permit.

Nebraska State Fire Marshal Mike Hoeft noted in an initial report the space could hold 200 people, but would fail their inspection due to the lack of means of egress and lack of emergency lighting. However, 50 people could meet in the space with a few simpler fixes.

Parking in the downtown area has been an issue with past permits. With tables and chairs, the space could fit 160 people, requiring 53 parking spots. With 50 people there would be 17 parking spaces needed.

Gonzalez said during the April meeting, if approved she would rent the space concurrently. She noted she would rely on the income from renting out the spaces as her other business has been suffering recently.

The council had moved to table the conditional use permits during the April 25 meeting, pursuant to an updated report from the fire marshal.

The second floor space at 520 was reviewed by the fire marshal for holding 50 people, but the space failed inspection due to the means of egress, number of means of egress, arrangement of egress and current lack of emergency lighting.

The first floor space had been inspected for 192 people, and this one had failed but for items that were less extensive to fix, such as doors needing to swing in path of travel, panic hardware on exit doors, exit signs and marking means of egress.

Brecks had told the Planning Commission last month that a space with occupancy of 200 would require 66 parking spaces.

Brecks added that in addition to the fire marshal saftey requirements, the bathrooms in the space would need to meet American Disability Act standards before the city would formally issue the permit.

Mayor John Fagot opinioned that the second floor space at 520 needs extensive work regarding egress concerns to meet the fire marshal’s code. He said that the permit for 520 might be denied while the 521 could be approved.

Gonzalez, speaking through an interpreter, said she could make the necessary changes to the first floor space at 521 and operate this first and possibly return in the future seeking a permit for the 520 space.

A motion to deny the conditional use permit for the second floor space at 520 was approved by the council, with a dissenting vote from Dora Vivas.

When asked about her vote, Vivas said she felt it was important to help local businesses and that, “something was better than nothing,” when authorizing use for the space.

A motion to approve the permit for the first floor space at 521 was approved by the council, with a dissenting vote from Jeremy Roberts.

When asked about his vote, Roberts said he is also a downtown businesses owner and cited the concerns that had been brought up during the past meetings.

During the public comment period, Two Rivers Public Health Department Director Jeremy Eschliman and Clinical Services Supervisor Von Lutz appeared to give the council an update on their activities.

This was one of the first times Two Rivers had meet with the council in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in 2020.

Eschliman noted that they serve Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney, and Phelps counties, while they are headquartered in Kearney.

Two Rivers plans to establish a city health dashboard thanks to grant funding that would provide detailed health information about community populations. Eschliman said Lexington is one of their larger communities in their coverage area.

They also plan to look into legal epidemiology and the ways that local government policy and directives can play a role in public health, with a focus on food safety.

Environmental health continues to be a focus, including the west Nile virus that is spread by mosquitos in the late summer. Eschliman said an emerging concern is that due to weather changes, different species of ticks are moving further north and they are another vector for disease.

Dental screening continues to be held in area schools by Two Rivers. During the current school year there were 667 screenings at the Early Learning Academy, Sandoz, Morton and Bryan Elementary.

Moving on to new business, the council considered a liquor license application from Manriquez, LLC, doing business as El Rancho Vijeo Mexican Restaurant.

The restaurant and formerly San Pedro, but has changed over to El Rancho Vijeo, with Aylin Manriquez Alvarado operating the establishment. The council approved the liquor license.

The last two items were pay requests, the first being the 20th pay request from Walters-Morgan Construction for the 2021 Wastewater Facility Improvements project in the amount of $179,015.28.

The second was a 9th pay requests Lacy Construction for the Veterans Pavilion at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park project in the amount of $218,918.70. The council approved payment for both.