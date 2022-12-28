City council approves Vintage Rows redevelopment project

LEXINGTON — Clearing another set of hoops, the city council gave their approval for the Vintage Rows redevelopment project, which aims to bring more senior housing into the community.

The Vintage Rows Redevelopment project’s goal is to construct 35 residential dwelling units, a club house and other amenities.

There will be 35 housing units built, 28 of the units will be restricted for seniors and seven will be sold at market rate. Hoppe & Son, LLC is the contractor for the project.

There will also be outdoor areas to help promote senior activity and socialization.

The area in question is 4.5 acres along the west side of Liberty Dr., west of Lexington Regional Health Center and Plum Creek Medical Group.

Construction on the Project is anticipated to commence in the spring of 2023 and is anticipated to be completed in the spring of 2024.

The Redeveloper estimates that the total project costs shall be approximately $8,620,298. The TIF-eligible expenditures included in these costs are anticipated to exceed $515,000, and at least $304,000 will be identified in more detail.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said at a past meeting that this is phase one of an overall project to redevelop the area, there could be 175 units, senior and market rate, in the area if everything is built.

By offering senior housing, Pepplitsch said this can free up other homes in the community that have more space and bedrooms for other families. He said they are trying to meet senior’s needs and tie the housing to expansion of health care opportunities in the area.

Pepplitsch told the council members that he hopes the project will “act as a springboard for more senior homes,” in Lexington.

It was noted the Lexington’s planning commission and Community Development Agency had already approved the project. With the council’s approval, the plan returns to the CDA one final time for the issuance of the TIF note and other documents.

The council also approved more appointments to boards and commissions for 2023

Board of Adjustment: Reappoint Deb Stuchlik, appoint Bo Berry

Housing Authority: Appoint Zach Blessin

Library Board: Appoint Katie Maloley

Planning Commission: Reappoint Barb Margritz

Mayor John Fagot noted they are still looking for people to fill a three year term on the Lexington Tree Board.

City officials were also approved for the 2023 year:

City Clerk: Pam Baruth

City Attorney: Brian Copley

City Physician: Dr. Francisca Acosta-Carlson

The council then entered executive session to discuss real estate negotiations. No action was taken by the council after the session was ended.