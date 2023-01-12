City council approves soliciting bids for Lexington Racquet Center

LEXINGTON — The City of Lexington approved soliciting bids for the Lexington Racquet Center facility, to be located at Plum Creek Park, during their meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said the construction plans will be completed by the end of the week, but city staff hopes to receives bids by the end of January and bring a recommendation to the council during their first February meeting.

The complex will be 29,000 square feet and will include four indoor tennis courts, eight joint pickleball courts, restrooms, storage, and spectator seating.

During the 2021 year, in Lexington racquet sports had around 800 individuals participate in racquet sports. This is divided up between youth and adult programming, pickleball programs, and Lexington High School. When the new facility is open, the public will be able to access the courts at no cost.

Pepplitsch said the facility will ultimately be oriented east-west at the park and will largely be consistent with the Lexington Field House. He said there will be a 200 person occupancy space with enough seating for around 180 spectators.

The bleachers will be moveable and there will be vending machines available but no hard concession area. Like the Field House, they hope to keep food out to help keep the place clean.

One interesting feature of the facility will be the inside lighting. Instead of direct light over the courts, there will be lighting on tracks around the courts that point upward and will be reflected indirectly from the ceiling panels. This in-turn will be augmented by the opaque windows allowing in natural light.

Outside there will be parking on the north side of the center with 90 to 95 spaces available, it will be paved and Pepplitsch said this will be a separate project from the facility construction.

These additional courts will allow for Lexington Parks & Recreation, Lexington High School, Lexington Tennis Association, and the Orthman Community YMCA to help with programming needs. This new facility will allow for Lexington to host year-round youth and racquet activities, instruction, leagues, and tournaments.

When asked the amount of time the facility will be open, Pepplitsch said once it is completed it will allow for as many activities as can be planned. However, the facility won’t open without city staff present, the same policy at the Lexington Field House.

Pepplitsch said this helps to promote people taking care of the facility and helping clean up when necessary.

The facility has been the focus of several corporate donations including: Lexington Community Foundation: $75,000, Chamber of Commerce: Convention and Tourism $50,000, Platte Valley Auto: $25,000, Heartland Chevrolet Buick: $25,000 and Kirk's NebraskaLand Tire: $25,000.

There have also been a number of family donations to the project.

In addition, the Racquet Center took part in Give BIG Lexington were it was number one in dollars raised, $102,350, out of 80 causes and seventh in the number of donors, 71.

Pepplitsch said the city staff requested soliciting bids to see how close they are to budget and to bring back a recommendation. The council approved the request.

Other agenda items included considering a liquor license application from Strike & Spare Bowl Sports Bar, located at 1408 N. Adams St.

The Strike & Spare Bowling Alley was recently purchased by Nic and Carrie VanCura and applied for the license. Nic VanCura noted at the county commissioners meeting that they don’t plan major changes in how the facility was operated.

The council approved the liquor license.

In other business, the council held a public hearing considering a budget amendment for the community block grant for the St. Ann’s Parish Hall project.

They also approved a fourth and fifth pay request from Lacy Construction for the Veterans Pavilion at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park in the amounts of $118,791.00 and $42,926.40 respectively.

During the roundtable discussion, City Clerk Pam Baruth noted there was a City of Lexington employee appreciation dinner on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the District 22 event center.