City Council approves purchase of more property on northeast side of Lexington

LEXINGTON — The Lexington city council approved the purchase of 24 acres of land on the northwest side of the community for $90,000
City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said the acres are part of the former O’Donnell family property. There are several lots on N. Fillmore St. which are included in the property, as well as several acres of undeveloped property. Most of the ground lies outside of the official city limits.
The assessed value of the property was determined to be between $85,000 and $90,000 and the city will pay the latter for the property, Pepplitsch said.
It was mentioned this property features some infrastructure already in place, which is beneficial for the city when development begins.
The closing date for the sale will be no later than Jan. 31, 2020. The city council approved the purchase.
The city council also looked at approving city officials for the calendar year 2020.
Pam Baruth was appointed as city clerk
Brian Copley was appointed as city attorney
Dr. Francisca Acosta-Carlson was appointed as the city physician
The last item of business included an appoint to the one remaining vacancy on the city’s Tree Board.
Chris Salem was nominated for the position and was approved by the council.
During the roundtable discussion Brian Copley, the city attorney, said an ordinance related to dogs and other animals will be on the agenda during a meeting next year.
