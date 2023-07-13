LEXINGTON — The Lexington city council approved plans for a water main project and authorized soliciting bids during their meeting on Tuesday, July 11.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said this project would involve Well No. 10 on the west side of town near Adams St.

An eight inch line will connect from Well No. 10, in gravel alley between Cedar and Oak St., to the 12 inch line that runs under Adams St.

Pepplitsch noted that the project is within budget and the city staff requested solicitation of bids.

The next item was to consider authorizing the removal of balances on accounts deemed uncollectable.

There was a total of $12,440.89 in total utilities from the past two calendar years that were either from outdated accounts, bankruptcy or holders were deceased.

Finance Director Barb Hodges said the amount wasn’t has high as it has been in the past, with some years the total has been around $20,000. The council approved removing the balances.

The last item was the first pay request from TL Sund Constructors for the Lexington Racquet Center project in the amount of $102,584.70.

Pepplitsch said this request covers the mobilization, concrete removal and earthwork that TL Sund has done so far. The council approved the payment.

During the roundtable discussion, Pepplitsch said there are several projects ongoing around Lexington, but finding available contractors to help complete the work has proven difficult.

The construction industry has faced labor shortages and was made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of people actively applying for construction jobs online fell about 40 percent between 2019 and 2020 and has been flat ever since, according to Julia Pollak, an economist at ZipRecruiter said.

Finding enough workers is going to become an even greater challenge for the construction industry in the coming years as older workers retire faster than younger workers can take their place, according to Ken Simonson, chief economist at Associated General Contractors of America.

It was also noted the city staff will begin working on the budget.