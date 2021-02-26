City council approves plan for storage unit south of Lexington

LEXINGTON — A plan for a storage unit intended for recreational vehicles south of Lexington was approved by the Lexington city council on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Two public hearings were held to discuss an application for a new subdivision and rezone of property for a parcel just off Road 433, across from the Dawson Public Power District headquarters.

Development Services Director Bill Brecks told the commission members the name for the proposed division is the Williamson Subdivision and the intended use will be a storage unit, 114 by 72 feet, used to store recreational vehicles.

Brecks said the developer, Scott Williamson, has been searching for a property which is at least two acres to accommodate the structure. No roads or utilities were being requested for the subdivision, but a driveway would be added to access the site.

The property will need to be rezoned from agricultural A-1, to industrial M-1, which is the same zoning for the DPPD property across the road.

Brecks told the council there was no public comment and the planning commission had forwarded their approval for the subdivision and the rezone. He also noted this type of storage is needed and it would be good to get the RV’s off the streets.