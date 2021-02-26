City council approves plan for storage unit south of Lexington

LEXINGTON — A plan for a storage unit intended for recreational vehicles south of Lexington was approved by the Lexington city council on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Two public hearings were held to discuss an application for a new subdivision and rezone of property for a parcel just off Road 433, across from the Dawson Public Power District headquarters.
Development Services Director Bill Brecks told the commission members the name for the proposed division is the Williamson Subdivision and the intended use will be a storage unit, 114 by 72 feet, used to store recreational vehicles.
Brecks said the developer, Scott Williamson, has been searching for a property which is at least two acres to accommodate the structure. No roads or utilities were being requested for the subdivision, but a driveway would be added to access the site.
The property will need to be rezoned from agricultural A-1, to industrial M-1, which is the same zoning for the DPPD property across the road.
Brecks told the council there was no public comment and the planning commission had forwarded their approval for the subdivision and the rezone. He also noted this type of storage is needed and it would be good to get the RV’s off the streets.
The council approved the new subdivision and the rezone for the property.
City Manager Joe Pepplitsch spoke to the council about soliciting bids for equipment procurement for the 2021 Wastewater Facility improvement project.
The improvement project is set to upgrade several facilities and processes at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, including the headworks building, flow measurement, grit removal, primary clarifiers and industrial and domestic influent.
However, before the project can get underway specific equipment is needed including a mechanical bar screen, grit removal unit, grit pumps, grit washer, influent pumps, primary clarifiers and sludge/scum pumps.
Pepplitsch said they want the city to collect bids to understand the costs, the pandemic has created a high demand for building material and construction costs have risen over the past year.
The equipment represents around 15 to 20 percent of the overall budget and if the costs are too high the project may be delayed. However, if the prices are favorable it could save the city some money in the long run.
Council member Steve Smith asked Pepplitsch how he knew what a good price was for this equipment. Pepplitsch said the city has replaced this equipment in the past and can extrapolate the current price from the past cost.
Pepplitsch said he anticipates prices to be higher, but doesn’t want the city to miss an opportunity if it is available. The council concurred and approved solicitation of bids for the equipment.
Charles McGraw, Transportation Director for RYDE Transit appeared before the council regarding funding for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
RYDE Transit is requesting $23,150.00 from the city for the upcoming fiscal year.
McGraw did note, during the last fiscal year, their operational costs were covered by funds from the CARES Act and RYDE Transit was able to refund the City of Lexington $10,000.
When asked how the pandemic affected the number of people utilized RYDE, McGraw said their numbers have been all over the place but they did remain running throughout all of 2020.
However, the last few months have seen the lowest number of people using the service. McGraw noted people are scared but their buses are frequently cleaned and are safe to use.
McGraw also said RYDE is looking for drivers for five open positions. He said at full strength they have 10 drivers on call. He said prospective drivers do not need a CDL, but they do want people who are comfortable driving larger vehicles.
Mayor John Fagot said the city has long been planning to meet with private businesses who see a large number of their employees utilizing the service and secure funding from these entities to assist RYDE with extending hours or hiring more drivers.
The council approved the request for funding.