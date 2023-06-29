LEXINGTON — After a third and final reading, the Lexington City Council approved an ordinance that restricts commercial vehicle parking in residential areas during their meeting on Tuesday, June 27.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch had said city staff was recommending adding a specific commercial vehicle definition to the city code and adding restrictions regarding their parking in residential zoning districts.

Pepplitch noted the city receives many complaints about semis, semi-trailers, panel trucks, etc., parking on residential streets.

“It’s more prevalent than people think,” Pepplitsch said at a past meeting.

The definition for commercial vehicles in the city code would be, “truck-tractors or semi-trailers, panel trucks and any commercial hauling trailers.”

The section in the code regarding trucks and commercial vehicles parking in residential districts was proposed to read, “In all residential zoning districts, the parking of trucks and commercial vehicles is expressly prohibited on any residential zoned lot or on any street or public property within a residential zoning district or adjacent to residential property.”

The parking of commercial vehicles in those areas won’t be a violation if:

Trucks or commercial vehicles being used for the purpose of delivery of pickup of goods in a residential area , with loading and unloading not to exceed one hour

Unloaded trucks classified as one ton or less which have no malodorous, offense, foul or noxious odors

Trucks or commercial vehicles being used in connection with construction, repair, service or moving operations may be parked in a residential area while the construction, repair, service or moving operations are actually in process.

When asked by the council about penalties for infractions, Pepplitsch said the council could implement a warning at first and then followed by a penalty. Failure to abide by the city code is typically a $500 fine.

It was noted that no public comment had been received regarding the ordinance after the first and second readings.

Moving onto other agenda items, the council approved an annual resolution that allocated levy power to the Lexington Airport Authority for the upcoming fiscal year.

The request was for $165,882.00, which was $3,000 more than last year, Finance Director Barb Hodges stated.

The next two items regarded the Community Development Agency (CDA), the first was a resolution conveying property and the second was assigning a purchase agreement to the group.

The property in question is located in the Wycoff Second Addition, where a new housing development is planned.

Pepplitsch said conveying the real estate will keep the ball moving for the project and the lots will ultimately be sold to the developer, Vintage Rows LLC.

The other resolution was related to the future sale, it assigned the purchase agreement to the CDA for the organization to handle when the time comes.

The council also sat as a board of equalization to consider assessment related to property maintenance abatement fees.

The fees would be assigned to a property in Woodward’s First Addition for mowing incurred in October 2022 for the cost of $250 and another in Paulsen’s First Addition for $300 in mowing.

There will be a special tax in the amount for each property to pay for the abatement of the nuisance violations. As the property owners had been notified several times, the council approved the ordinance on final reading.

The last item approved was the 10th pay request from Lacy Construction for the Veteran’s Pavilion at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park project in the amount of $71,540.01.

Pepplitsch said the work is close to being finished with effort continuing in earnest after the Fourth of July holiday.

During the roundtable discussion, Pepplitsch said that work continues on Patriot Park and that sidewalk improvements will be coming in the near future.

The addition of the lake in the park that will be open for fishing was regarded as a plus by the council members, who noted the other fishing spots in town see regular use.

When asked about connection to the walking trail, Pepplitsch said that will be a bit further in the future.

It was also noted that a shortage of sod and contractors to install it is slowing down some landscaping around different projects in the community.