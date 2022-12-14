City council approves new addition to allow for more senior housing

LEXINGTON — The Lexington city council approved a new addition and its annexation into the city limits to allow for more senior housing in the future.

The council reviewed the proposed Wycoff Addition, the undeveloped area west of Liberty Dr.

Lexington City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said this property had been purchased from the Wycoff family by the City of Lexington in the past. The city and Lexington Regional Health Center are working on a joint subdivision in the area.

The city owns 19 acres in the area and this will be divided into three lots. The Vintage Rows Redevelopment project’s aim for the area is to construct 35 residential dwelling units, a club house and other amenities, this plan will come before the council at a future meeting.

There will be 35 housing units built, 28 of the units will be restricted for seniors and seven will be sold at market rate.

The council approved the addition and its annexation into the corporate limits. The new ground added will extend west to the edge of The Crossing property.

The council reviewed the proposed one and six year street improvement plan for 2023-2028.

The projects on the one year street plan include:

Grade separation on Road 435, related to the future east viaduct project

Miscellaneous panel replacement

Miscellaneous handicap sidewalk ramp improvements

Paving of section of hike/bike trails

Concrete street, curb, gutter and drainage added to Wycoff property

Concrete paving 1,000 feet south on Taft St. to Prospect St.

Turnaround area at the end of 15th St.

New construction on Cutler Dr. from Cattleman’s Dr. to Plum Creek Parkway

Asphalt and concrete construction on Prospect Rd. to Taft St. near Tyson

Related to the viaduct project, the council approved a third preliminary engineering services supplemental agreement. Pepplitch said the state is asking the city to concur for a request for additional services to coordinate utilities prior to construction.

He did note the need for this agreement has pushed the bid letting back to June 2023. The council approved the agreement.

The council also approved the placement of stop signs at various points in the community. These include:

1. Intersection of Plum Creek Parkway and Pioneer Drive, to stop east bound traffic on Pioneer Drive

2. Intersection of Plum Creek Parkway and Cutler Drive, to stop east bound traffic on Cutler Drive

3. Intersection of the north exit of an access drive from Auto Haus Second Subdivision to Cattlemen Drive, to stop north bound traffic on the access drive from Auto Haus Second Subdivision entering Cattlemen Drive

4. Intersection of south exit of an access drive in Auto Haus Second Subdivision to Cutler Drive, to stop south bound traffic on the access drive in Auto Haus Second Subdivision entering Cutler Drive

5. Intersection of South Harrison Street and Cattlemen Drive, to stop north bound traffic on South Harrison Street

6. Intersection of Beans Lane and Cattlemen Drive, to stop north bound traffic on Beans Lane

7. Intersection of South Harrison Street and Cutler Drive, to stop east and west bound traffic on Cutler Drive

8. Intersection of Roosevelt Drive and West Walnut Street, to stop north bound traffic on Roosevelt Drive.

The next item was to consider rezoning four lots in the South Lexington First Subdivision from R-3 High Density Residential to C-3 Highway Commercial.

This subdivision is south of Cattlemen’s Dr., west of Plum Creek Parkway and the Dawson County Opportunity Center, etc.

The Auto Haus Second Subdivision, on the corner of Cattleman’s Dr. and Plum Creek Parkway, is currently under development and is zoned as C-3. The change would zone the abutting four lots to the west in the Lexington First Subdivision to C-3 as well. The council approved the zoning change.

Next was consideration of the Northwest Trail Addition and its annexation.

Pepplitsch said this is a 75 foot track of land north of 20th St. that was formerly an irrigation ditch. The city had purchased it and now intends to bring it into the corporate limits for a pedestrian trail and city utilities.

The council approved both the new addition and its annexation.

The next item was consideration of the Wesleyan Addition second replat. This is a 77 acre tract of land south of Prospect Road on the southeast side of Lexington.

Per the replat, there will be four different lots in the area; Lot 4 includes the solar array, while the city is working on a land swap agreement with Dawson County for the 10 acre tract of Lot 1 so they can construct a new Roads Department building.

The council held a public hearing to receive a report from the Citizen Advisory Review Committee. Pepplitsch said the committee had no findings and no special comments.

This group reviews the Lexington Economic Development program, the 2000 program $150,833.56, the 2010 program, $305,825.89 and the 2020 program, $327,631.68.

The council also considered appointments to several boards and commissions for 2023.

Council Appointments

Board of Adjustment (three year term) – Reappoint Michael Maguire

Housing Authority (five year term) – Appoint Sarah De La Torre

Planning Commission (three year term) – Reappoint Cameron Smith, appoint Roque Gonzalez

City Manager Appointments

Community Development Agency (five year term) – Reappoint Steve Smith and John Fagot

City Appointments

Special Prosecutor - Beverly Bogle Louthan

Street Superintendent – Chris Miller

The council approved the second pay request from Paulsen Inc. for Revere Cr. and Prescott Cr. Improvements project in the amount of $476,686.71 and the 15th pay request from Walters-Morgan Construction for 2021 Wastewater Facility Improvement project in the amount of $164,793.39.

The last item was to consider closeout documents for the Oak Park Splash Pad project, which included the first and final pay request from TL Sund Constructors for $65,168.75, a change order and the certificate of substantial completion.

Pepplitsch said the splash pad will be ready for when spring rolls around. The council approved the close out documents.