LEXINGTON — Due to a change in ownership, the Lexington city council approved a new liquor license for Tom’s Midwest Liquor during their meeting on Tuesday, March 28.

The store, located at 710 Washington Blvd has been owned by Thomas Mooberry, but his daughter Clarissa Hoeft and her husband, Derek Hoeft, through Hoeft Convenience Store, LLC, have purchased the location.

The liquor license is for the off sale of beer, wine and distilled spirits. Mayor John Fagot said the Lexington Police Department had no issue with the application.

The council voted to recommend approval of the application to the Liquor Control Commission.

The next item was a proposed amendment to the Lexington Library Board.

Amanda Barkmeier had to step down from the board and will be replaced by Reyna Mendoza.

The last item was an ordinance reappointing Joe Pepplitsch as the Lexington City Manager, with a salary of $140,500.00.