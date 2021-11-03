City council approves final plats for two new additions in Northwest Lexington

Pepplitsch said the plat was important to get utilities in place for the 18th St. project. After it is platted, the area can be anything the CDA wants it to be.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The next public hearing was for the Northwest Ninth Addition, to the south of 20th St. and north of the Lexington Field House.

The new addition would add another circle drive, next to the already platted Northwest Fifth Addition and Revere Circle to the east. Prescott Circle would allow for 16 residential lots in the addition.

A right-of-way was added to the west side of the addition for the hike/bike trial.

The Planning Commission had also forwarded their approval and the council formally approved the final plat for the addition.

The next item was to consider plans and specifications for the Revere Circle and Prescott Circle improvements project and the authorization to bid.

Pepplitsch said the improvements would be for paving, water and sanitary and sewer. He said they would like to get bids and get a comparison of pricing.

The council authorized bids to be solicited.