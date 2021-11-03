City council approves final plats for two new additions in Northwest Lexington

LEXINGTON — The Lexington city council approved final plats for the Northwest Seventh Addition and the Northwest Ninth Addition during their meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
A public hearing was held for the Northwest Seventh Addition, located near Erie and 18th St.
City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said the Lexington Community Development Agency purchased this property just north of where 18th St. is to be extended. The paving project is being bid right now.
The addition represents nine different lots that could be used for housing. The Lexington Planning Commission had forwarded their approval for the project to the council.
Lexington resident Rex Scott was present at the meeting and said he lives just north of the proposed addition in the Concord housing. He said he knew Lexington has a housing shortage but asked exactly what kind of houses would be on these lots.
Mayor John Fagot said they would be residential in nature, not an R3 zone that allows for row houses.
Scott said when they first bought into Concord, around 30 units were proposed, but after all the units couldn’t be filled, it was then limited to just 24 units. Ironically, Scott said after this limit, more people were interested in purchasing a unit.
Scott wondered why the Concord units couldn’t be expanded into the area, rather than adding these housing lots.
Pepplitsch said the plat was important to get utilities in place for the 18th St. project. After it is platted, the area can be anything the CDA wants it to be.
The next public hearing was for the Northwest Ninth Addition, to the south of 20th St. and north of the Lexington Field House.
The new addition would add another circle drive, next to the already platted Northwest Fifth Addition and Revere Circle to the east. Prescott Circle would allow for 16 residential lots in the addition.
A right-of-way was added to the west side of the addition for the hike/bike trial.
The Planning Commission had also forwarded their approval and the council formally approved the final plat for the addition.
The next item was to consider plans and specifications for the Revere Circle and Prescott Circle improvements project and the authorization to bid.
Pepplitsch said the improvements would be for paving, water and sanitary and sewer. He said they would like to get bids and get a comparison of pricing.
The council authorized bids to be solicited.
The council decided to pass over the final plat for the Auto Haus Second Subdivision. Mayor Fagot said they are waiting on more information from the Nebraska Department of Transportation regarding the plat. The plat will return to the Lexington Planning Commission for further discussion.
During the roundtable discussion, Pepplitsch said the Adams St. overpass is now open, there are a few final touches that will require traffic to be flagged while those are completed.
The 16th and Fillmore St. project is completed, Pepplitsch said, he also mentioned they are working with developers for residential and other projects.
Bids have come back higher than the engineering estimate for the Oak Park Splash Pad project, Pepplitsch said they will work with the lowest bidder to see what can be changed. The hope is for the splash pad construction to be completed by spring.