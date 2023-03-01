LEXINGTON — The Lexington city council approved applying for a community development block grant to be used to make infrastructure improvements on the south side of town.

The federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program provides funding for community and economic development projects in order to encourage additional federal, state and private resource investment.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) administers the CDBG program for most of the state.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said the improvements would be made on Oak St., from Adams to Washington St.; Harrison St., from Oak St. to Oregon Tr. and Wagon Wheel Lane, from Oregon Tr. to Santa Fe Dr.

Improvements would include repairing water lines in the area, extending storm sewer pipes to aid drainage in the Oak Park area, improved handicap access on the streets and panel replacement in several areas.

Pepplitsch noted one of the water lines in the area needed to be repaired four different times in January, so being able to replace the line would be of benefit. He also said the freeze and thaw has been particularly hard on street surfaces this winter.

Assistant City Manager Dennis Burnside said during the work there should be no road closures, but there may be some one lane situations in the area.

The total cost of the infrastructure work will be around $950,000 with the CDBG grant covering $433,000. The council approved a resolution applying for the funds for the Oak Park Area Storm Water Improvement Project.

The next items were related to the St. Ann’s Parish Center CDBG project, including a roof contract and general administration amendment.

There were additional American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds available that the project could take advantage of and the council had approved a change order for the project at a meeting earlier in February.

Jen McKeone, who is the general administrator for the project, said the roofing contract was with Spartan Commercial Roofing to make repairs to the gymnasium roof. This work was outside the scope of the contract with Lacy Construction on the rest of the building.

The general administrator amendment simply reflected the fact that more funds had been made available and these can be allocated by the administrator. The council approved both items.

Up next was an application for public transportation assistance funding by RYDE Transit for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

Charles McGraw, Transportation Director for RYDE Transit, had a scheduling conflict and was not able to attend the meeting in person, but shared some of the statistics with Mayor John Fagot.

During the last fiscal year there were 12,800 riders and during this fiscal year there is anticipated to be 14,000. During the Dawson County Commissioners meeting, McGraw said that from July to the early February, RYDE has served 368 clients through 7,806 boardings.

McGraw did share with Fagot that a lack of drivers has been an issue for RYDE. In an effort to attract more drivers, they are raising the wage from 12.50 to 14.50 and allowing for drivers to have flexible hours.

A CDL license is not required, but a prospective driver must pass a drug test and background check.

The council discussed having a meeting with RYDE to discuss the potential to expand the hours from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. and add some hours on Saturday.

RYDE was requesting $28,825.00 from the City of Lexington, which was approved by the council.

The last item was a liquor license application for the Casey’s General Store locations. The manager on the application was Christopher Sieck. The council approved the application.