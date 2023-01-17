Citizens Opposed to Merger reschedules meeting

HOLDREGE – Considering the potential winter storm this week, Citizens Opposed to the Merger of Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District has rescheduled its public meeting.

The new meeting date is Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. at the Phelps County Ag Center, 1308 Second Ave., Holdrege.

The meeting will allow attendees to discover why the merger doesn’t make sense from a water user’s perspective and will include a presentation and a question-and-answer session.

Citizens Opposed to the Merger is a non-profit corporation formed after CNPPID and Dawson PPD voted to merge in October. The corporation has already raised more than $225,000 in efforts to stop the merger.

For more information, visit the Citizens Opposed to the Merger Facebook page or call the group’s president Gary Robison at (308) 991-3039 or email citizensopposed1@gmail.com.