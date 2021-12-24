Christmas Weather History and Extremes for Central Nebraska

HASTINGS — The mention of Christmas often invokes visions of snow cover and cold weather. However, Christmas weather in south central Nebraska and north central Kansas doesn't always ring true to this picture. Just in the past 30 years, Christmas high temperatures in Grand Island have ranged from 11 degrees to 62 degrees! The tables below feature a wealth of Christmas Day weather and climate information focused specifically on Grand Island, where December weather records date back to 1895.
Temperatures: According to the entire period of record, the warmest Christmas on record was 62 degrees on three occasions, 1999, 1963 and 1922. The coldest low temperature was -16 degrees in both 1983 and 1924. Only 21-of-123 Christmas Days on record (17 percent) have featured high temperatures of 50 degrees or warmer, but three of these have occurred during the last decade (including last year in 2020). On the opposite side of the temperature spectrum, Christmas 1983 really stands out on the bitterly cold side of things, with a high temperature of only 7 degrees and a bone-chilling low of -16 degrees. Despite how cold Christmas 1983 was, that day actually broke an unprecedented streak of seven consecutive days of below zero highs that lasted from Dec. 18-24, 1983!
Precipitation/Snowfall: In terms of active, memorable Christmas weather, there have been a few notable ones just in the past 12 years. We are now 12 years removed from the major Christmas blizzard of 2009! This memorable storm dumped 7.8 inches of wind-whipped snow on Grand Island during the calendar day, and 9.1 inches of storm-total snow between the Dec. 24-26. Five years ago in 2016, Christmas featured extremely active weather, but it had nothing to do with snow: Instead, an unusually mild and moist airmass fueled a line of strong thunderstorms, yes, thunderstorms, during the afternoon hours. Then, just a few hours later during the evening, an unusually strong and long-lasting high wind event occurred, featuring at least 2-3 hours of sustained westerly winds frequently 30-50 mph and a peak gust of 75 mph! These winds caused considerable, mainly minor damage not only within Grand Island but also across much of South Central Nebraska.
Christmas 2020 Weather Recap: Featuring seasonably-warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine, this was arguably the "nicest" Christmas since 2011. The afternoon high temperature reached 50 degrees (boosted by fairly light westerly breezes), and the chilly morning low of 17 degrees actually occurred well-before sunrise. Although the official morning snow depth was a Trace (most of which lingered from a quick-hitting blizzard two days prior on Dec. 23), it was not deep enough to meet the 1 plus inch criteria needed to qualify as a "White Christmas."