Christmas Weather History and Extremes for Central Nebraska

HASTINGS — The mention of Christmas often invokes visions of snow cover and cold weather. However, Christmas weather in south central Nebraska and north central Kansas doesn't always ring true to this picture. Just in the past 30 years, Christmas high temperatures in Grand Island have ranged from 11 degrees to 62 degrees! The tables below feature a wealth of Christmas Day weather and climate information focused specifically on Grand Island, where December weather records date back to 1895.

Temperatures: According to the entire period of record, the warmest Christmas on record was 62 degrees on three occasions, 1999, 1963 and 1922. The coldest low temperature was -16 degrees in both 1983 and 1924. Only 21-of-123 Christmas Days on record (17 percent) have featured high temperatures of 50 degrees or warmer, but three of these have occurred during the last decade (including last year in 2020). On the opposite side of the temperature spectrum, Christmas 1983 really stands out on the bitterly cold side of things, with a high temperature of only 7 degrees and a bone-chilling low of -16 degrees. Despite how cold Christmas 1983 was, that day actually broke an unprecedented streak of seven consecutive days of below zero highs that lasted from Dec. 18-24, 1983!