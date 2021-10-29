Chrissy Wagener takes over as Lexington Clipper- Herald’s General Manager

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Clipper-Herald has a new general manager and it is a familiar face.

Chrissy Wagener has been with the Clipper-Herald for 13 years in February, she first joined as an administrative assistant under former publisher Terrie Baker.

Nine years ago she took over circulation and became the business manager for the newspaper as well.

Wagener steps into the position that was left open after former general manager Heather Heinemann took the executive director position with the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce in September 2021.

Wagener officially began her role as general manager on Oct. 19.

“I am so pleased that Chrissy Wagener accepted the position of General Manager of the Lexington Clipper-Herald. I have worked with Chrissy for nearly 13 years and have the upmost confidence in her ability to take over the paper.” Lee Enterprise Regional Publisher Terrie Baker said.

When asked why she chose to accept the position, Wagener said the responsibilities of the position were not unknown to her, as she had always been involved with them from the very beginning. She also said the Clipper-Herald has a great team and that being a part of this team is what made the decision to become general manager an easy one.