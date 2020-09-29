Children Invited To Imagine & Explore at October 3 Transportation Celebration

LEXINGTON – Kids’ imaginations will have a chance to soar on Saturday, October 3, at the Orthman Community YMCA’s Transportation Celebration event.

More than 30 trucks and vehicles will park at the Lexington airport that day for kids to climb aboard and experience what it’s like to operate large machines. Vehicles include a combine, firetruck, ambulance, police car, helicopter, bucket truck, motorcycle, bus, tow truck and many more.

Orthman YMCA Executive Director Riley Gruntorad said this is the fourth year for the event, and more than 600 people attended last year.

“This is such a fun event for kids of all ages to experience seeing vehicles up close and to unleash their imaginations as they pretend to drive something they may have never seen or have only seen driving down the road,” Gruntorad said.

The event also offers local companies the opportunity to showcase their businesses. Event sponsors are Downey Drilling Inc., TL Sund Contractors Inc., JMS Millwright & Repair, Complete Underground LLC, Culligan, Tyson, Mac’s Short Stop, Change Clothing and Amy’s Bakery.