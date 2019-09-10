LEXINGTON — Kids’ imaginations will have a chance to soar on Saturday, September 21, at the Orthman Community YMCA’s Transportation Celebration event.
More than 30 trucks and vehicles will park at the Lexington Airport that day for kids to climb aboard and experience what it’s like to operate large machines. Vehicles include a combine, firetruck, ambulance, police car, helicopter, bucket truck, motorcycle, bus, tow truck and many more.
Orthman YMCA Executive Director Riley Gruntorad said this is the third year for the event, and more than 600 people attended last year.
“This is such a fun event for kids of all ages to experience seeing vehicles up close and to unleash their imaginations as they pretend to drive something they may have never seen or have only seen driving down the road,” Gruntorad said.
The event also gives a chance for local companies to showcase their businesses. Event sponsors are Downey Drilling Inc., TL Sund Contractors Inc., JMS Millwright & Repair, Complete Underground LLC, Casey’s General Store, Culligan, Tyson, Mac’s Short Stop, Plum Creek Market Place and Amy’s Bakery.
New activities at the event this year include train rides for $2 and Make Your Own Event T-Shirt by Sayler Screen Printing for $5. Back by popular demand will be appearances by Optimus Prime and Bumble Bee Transformers.
The event will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Jim Kelly Field Lexington Airport. The cost is $3 per person for adults and children ages 3 and older. Madeline’s Café & Bakery will sell coffee and pastries during the event, and the YMCA will have a food cart available featuring a BBQ chicken sandwich meal for $6 or a steak nachos meal for $5.
Participants will also receive a YMCA bag when they check in at the event, and the businesses will fill the bag with items such as pencils, candy and stickers.
For more information on the event, please visit the website at www.orthmanymca.org or the Orthman Community YMCA’s Facebook page.
