Chevy pickup stolen from Island Dehey Inc. in Cozad, vandalism committed
Chevy pickup stolen from Island Dehey Inc. in Cozad, vandalism committed

Island Dehy
C-H photo • Brian Neben

COZAD — A Chevy pickup was stolen from Island Dehey, Inc. and vandalism was committed on the property during the evening of Oct. 20-21.

Around 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21 Robert Ogg, an employee with Island Dehey discovered that a 2013 Chevrolet pickup pulling a flatbed trailer and carrying a diesel fuel tank, had been stolen.

Ogg said vandalism had also been committed on the property, including water damage and electrical wires which had been torn out.

The Cozad Police Department is currently investigating.

The department was contacted for comment on the investigation, but did not respond.

According to the Dawson County Court, no arrest warrant had been issued yet involving this case, as of Thursday morning.

