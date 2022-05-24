Chapel of the Lake set to host services through the summer

JOHNSON LAKE — The Chapel of the Lake is entering its 60th year of hosting summer services during the summer for those living at or visiting Johnson Lake.

In the summer of 1962, lake residents had the idea of a church to service the people who came to Johnson Lake for recreational activities. Fourteen people gathered at a cabin on Sandy Point one Sunday morning for an informal service, presided over by a Methodist preacher, Rev. Orlando Lee, in a rocking chair.

After this service, enthusiasm grew for the idea and for the remainder of the summer; services were held at the former Camp Fire Girls cabin on Mallard Beach, with 80 to 85 people attending.

In the early days, the services were ad-hoc with people bringing their own chairs. In one instance, they borrowed 30 chairs from the Nebraska-Kansas lodge, but after the service there were only 29 chairs left.

This missing chair was announced at the next service, the chair never showed back up but there was $5 bill in the offering plate for the first time.

The size of the crowd dictated the need for a permanent place and so a committee was formed.

The group purchased the original chapel building from the Church of the Latter Day Saints in Eustis and it was moved to its current location near Johnson Lake in 1963 and a bell tower was built. Pews and other furnishings were purchased at a church auction.

An April 15, 1963 Dawson County Herald article noted the chapel was added to the lake around the same time as the golf course and aircraft landing strip. The original name of the church was Lakeside Chapel.

The first service in the new chapel was held on June 2, 1963 and was attended by 83 people. Since then, services have been held from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

The services at the chapel were well attended and room was in short supply, in one instance after singing a hymn, one man went to sit down, only to find there was no room at all.

In 1976 the decision was made to expand and a wing was added, so the church could sit up to 225 people.

In the midst of the oil crisis in 1977 parishioner Barbara Noble wrote, “There is rarely an energy crisis at the Chapel of the Lake…where early risers gather to worship together in a natural ecumenical setting. The enthusiasm of the congregation is self-generated and not threatened by international embargos or boycotts.”

Over the past 60 years the attendance of worshipers has reached 141,935. In 2020, 575 people attended even in the midst of the pandemic. Those attending the non-denominational service represent many different denominations and come from many Nebraskan towns, other states and sometimes different countries.

One story about the different faiths represented occurred one morning when the guest minister was late arriving to the service. While they finally did show, the chapel goers were not worried, as they discovered there were three other ministers in attendance who could have taken over.

Services start at 8:30 a.m. each Sunday with a guest minister bringing the message each week. In addition, the chapel has been used for weddings, funerals and numerous lake related meetings from May through September.

Anyone wishing to use the chapel can call 308-785-2287.