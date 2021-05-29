Chapel of the Lake set to host services through the summer for their 58th year

JOHNSON LAKE — For the past 57 years, the Chapel of the Lake has been hosting services during the summer for those living at or visit Johnson Lake.

In the summer of 1962, lake residents had the idea of a church to service the people who came to Johnson Lake for recreational activities. Fourteen people gathered at a cabin on Sandy Point one Sunday morning for an informal service, presided over by a Methodist preacher, Rev. Orlando Lee, in a rocking chair.

After this service, enthusiasm grew for the idea and for the remainder of the summer, services were held at the former Camp Fire Girls cabin on Mallard Beach, with 80 to 85 people attending.

In the early days, the services were ad-hoc with people bringing their own chairs. In one instance, they borrowed 30 chairs from the Nebraska-Kansas lodge, but after the service there was only 29 chairs left. This missing chair was announced at the next service, the chair never showed back up but there was $5 bill in the offering plate for the first time.

The size of the crowd dictated the need for a permanent place and so a committee was formed.