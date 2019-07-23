LEXINGTON — Despite having to be postponed a week due to the July 9 flooding, which affected the area and the flooding of several holes at the Lakeside Country Club, the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce Nine-Hole Scramble golf tournament was a success.
Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce Director Sarah Neben said she was pleased with the outcome of the tournament despite having to postpone it a week from July 10 to the 17. She said nine teams, representing area businesses were able to take part, and the date change allowed two teams to join in.
While the day was hot, with an excessive heat warning issued, she said people still had a good time golfing.
Neben extended a special thank you to K.J. Fischer and Pat Tysdal for helping with the running of the tournament on July 17, Neben herself attended the Nebraska Economic Development Summit held in Lincoln.
“We are so thankful for their help,” Neben said of Fischer and Tysdal, “They helped everything run smoothly.”
Several Chamber board members were also on hand to help with the tournaments operation, Neben thanked them for their time and effort in making the tournament a success.
The flooding didn’t only affect the day the tournament was held, it also limited the holes which the tournament could use. Two holes on the golf course still had standing water on them from the flooding, over a week after the rains initially hit.
There were 26 hole sponsors this year, said Neben and Platte Valley Auto Mart provided the hole in one prize, one of their vehicles, which went unclaimed this year.
A hamburger meal was provided after the tournament thanks to Tyson’s donation of meat and Plum Creek Market Place making patties for the Chamber.
While the final numbers are still being calculated, Neben said the golf tournament usually raises around $2,600. She said the tournament is one of the Chamber’s most lucrative fundraisers.
The Chamber rolled out a new tournament format this year, instead of all 18 holes and a full day of play, they switched to a nine hole scramble which was played in the afternoon hours. Neben said more people could attend and play this way and they will keep this format moving into the future.
Neben thanked all of the people who participated and for the employees of Lakeside Country Club for their help during the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.