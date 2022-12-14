Central Nebraska is honored by the American Cancer Society

KEARNEY — The American Cancer Society’s Power of Hope Award recognizes those who care deeply about honoring cancer survivors. Through engaging survivors from surrounding communities, then creating an event experience to honor individual victories, therein lies the hope for the ultimate victory of beating our biggest rival – cancer.

Behind every Relay For Life event are many talented, determined, and extraordinary individuals who go above and beyond to support the American Cancer Society’s mission. They lend their time, talents, and generosity to the Relay For Life movement.

“The mission of the American Cancer Society is one that the counties of Central Nebraska live each day: “Every Cancer. Every Life.” offered Arla Houck, Survivor Committee Lead.

The 2022 North Region Power of Hope nomination-based award is given to one Relay community that has shown unwavering commitment to honor survivors. The North Region of the American Cancer Society is comprised of 13 states: Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming with 200 Relay events in total.

Central Nebraska Relay For Life is eligible to compete for the National Power of Hope Award to be announced in early 2023.

Without the American Cancer Society’s nearly 75 years of investments in research, patients wouldn’t have as many treatment strategies, screening tools and preventative measures that are key components of cancer care. As the largest private not-for-profit, non-governmental funder of cancer research in the US, we’ve played a role in many of the major cancer research breakthroughs in the last century.

Relay For Life is a movement with no county lines or barriers. Its power comes from like-minded survivors, caregivers, volunteers, participants and donors who believe that the future can be free from cancer.

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.