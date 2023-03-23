LEXINGTON — On Tuesday, March 21, the Central Conference released the 2022-2023 All-Conference basketball teams.

GIRLS

First team – Rachel Gooden from Adams Central, Kiersten Portwine from York, Megyn Scot from Adams Central, Ona Stutzman from Seward, Mack Steuer from Crete, Lauryn Scott from Adams Central and Avyn Urbanski from Northwest.

Second team – Chloe Koch from York, Kelsey Miller from Seward and Denae Nachtigal from Aurora.

Third team – Marin Rasgorshek from Crete, Tori Osten from Lakeview, Haylie Sloup from Seward, Kadi Kimberly from Adams Central and Kasey Schuster from Aurora.

Honorable Mention – Marissa Garcia from Lexington, Koybe Costilla, Evelyn Keller, Haylee Brandt and Whitney Loman from Northwest, Haley Frenzen and Josie Bentz from Lakeview, Rylyn Cast, Jose Loosvelt and Lauryn Haggadone from York, Allison Vavricek and Gabby Rodriguez from Schuyler, Kylie Lancaster from Adams Central, Eva Fahrnbruch and Aleah Vinkenberg from Aurora adnd Amara Siebert and Karlee Baack from Seward.

BOYS

First team – Aidan McDowell and Jabin Gardiner from Crete, Ryan Seevers from York, Drew Covalt from Seward and Carsen Staehr from Aurora.

Second team – Garrett Ivey and Barrett Olson from York, Jayden Teichmeier from Adams Central, Dylan Danielson from Aurora, Trevyn Keene from Northwest and Daud Daud from Lexington.

Third team – Dru Truax from Lexington, Mason Crumbliss from Crete, Dylan Janzen from Adams Central and Turner Halvorsen from Lakeview.

Honorable mention – Greysen Strauss from Lexington, Finn Hochstein, Kameron Dyer, Tresten Hass, andHank Hughes from Seward, Ben Ehlers from Crete, Braxton Borer and Maxwell Fremarek from Lakeview, Brandon Bykerk and Cooper Garrett from Northwest, Austin Phinney and Ryan Huston of York, Gavin Bywater and Rico Rodriguez of Schuyler, Sam Dierks and Decker Shestak from Adams Central, and Chase Phillips and Booker Scheierman of Aurora.