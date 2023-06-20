LEXINGTON — The boards of The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District plan to vote again on the documents required for their consolidation next month.

The boards will each hold a special Board Meeting on July 17 at each districts’ respective headquarters.

The public will have several opportunities to provide comment, both in person at board meetings and via email.

Since the Nebraska Power Review Board’s ruling denying the consolidation due to a technical issue in April, the districts have jointly developed bylaws to govern the consolidated district, which will be named Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District. The bylaws will be voted on by both boards at their respective regular meetings on July 5.

On July 17, Central plans to vote on an amendment to its charter, which will include specific language that the district does not have the power to issue general obligation bonds, addressing the technicality.

Immediately subsequent to Central's vote on its Charter Amendment, Dawson PPD plans to file a Petition to Dissolve contingent upon the Nebraska Power Review Board's approval of Central's petition to amend to consolidate the districts.

The bylaws, petitions and other documents pertaining to the merger can be found on the districts’ websites, cnppid.com/merger and dawsonpower.com/resources/merger-and-consolidation-documents.

The meetings are open to the public. Interested parties may speak during the public comment portion of the agenda. The dates, times and locations of the upcoming meetings are as follows:

June 23 at 9:00 a.m. – Central Regular Board Committee Meeting, 415 Lincoln Street, Holdrege

July 5 at 9:00 a.m. – Central Regular monthly Board Meeting, 415 Lincoln Street, Holdrege

July 5 at 10:00 a.m. – Dawson PPD Regular monthly Board Meeting, 75191 Road 433, Lexington

July 17 at 9:00 a.m. – Central Special Board Meeting, 415 Lincoln Street, Holdrege

July 17 at 10:00 a.m. – Dawson PPD Special Board Meeting, 75191 Road 433, Lexington

Comments may also be submitted via email to mergercomments@cnppid.com or by mailing comments to either districts’ headquarters. The districts continue, just as they have through the process that began in November 2020, to provide information and meet with individuals who would like to learn more.

If someone wants to ask more in depth questions or have conversations about the merger, they are welcome to call and schedule a time to meet with a District representative at any time.