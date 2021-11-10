Celtic guitarist, storyteller Jerry Barlow returning to Lexington Public Library

The Lexington Public Library is pleased to once again welcome acclaimed Celtic guitarist and storyteller Jerry Barlow for a special concert. The program will be held Sunday, November 14th at 2:00 PM at the Library, 907 N. Washington St. in Lexington. The concert is sponsored by the Library and is free to the community.

As a touring performer, Barlow travels throughout the Midwest, South and Rocky Mountain regions presenting his program of music, history, and humor from the British Isles. Before the closing of the border, Barlow spent several weeks in Cape Breton, NS, where he learned a smattering of Gaelic and marveled at the history of the Great Clans. He has included some Cape Breton-style step-dance music in his program!

Barlow’s program features music and stories from a time when there were “Warriors, Wizards, Castles and Kings.” The stories behind the music are historical in nature, embellished by local legend and lore. There will be ample opportunity for some toe-tapping, some sing-along and even some step-dancing if you are so inclined.

