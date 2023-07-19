LEXINGTON — The Lexington Community Development Agency conveyed several lots of real estate for a future housing development during their meeting on Monday, July 17.

The real estate in concern included Lots 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 in the Wycoff Second Addition, just west of Liberty Dr.

Lexington City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said at a past meeting that this property had been purchased from the Wycoff family by the City of Lexington in the past. The city and Lexington Regional Health Center are working on a joint subdivision in the area.

The city owns 19 acres in the area and this will be divided into three lots.

The Vintage Rows Redevelopment project’s aim for the area is to construct 35 residential dwelling units, a club house and other amenities.

There will be 35 housing units built, 28 of the units will be restricted for seniors and seven will be sold at market rate.

By offering senior housing, Pepplitsch said this can free up other homes in the community that have more space and bedrooms for other families. He said they are trying to meet senior’s needs and tie the housing to expansion of health care opportunities in the area.

The CDA formally approved conveying the real estate to Vintage Rows for the project.