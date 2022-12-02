CDA approves strip mall construction plans

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Community Development Agency approved construction plans for a proposed strip mall, to be located at the former Roof Pros site along Highway 30, during their meeting on Monday, Nov. 21.

The city purchased the lot at 210 W. 5th St. in July 2015, which was formerly owned by Roof Pros. A fire had destroyed the old lumber building in March 2015 and the company decided not to rebuild.

The last building on the site was torn down in February 2020 to prep the site for redevelopment. The city had found no feasible way to reuse the location.

The CDA members reviewed the building’s construction plans that had been submitted by Wilkins Architecture, Design and Planning. The plans show space for nine different tenants in the building.

Lexington City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said at a past meeting the concept would be for the shell of the building to be constructed and then allow businesses or developers to purchase the units.

He noted many developers lack the funds to construct the building but may be interested in purchasing a space if it is available.

The draft plan shows a 250 foot long, 65 foot deep building with 25 foot bays and 1,600 square feet per unit. Pepplitsch noted how the traffic flow is handled will dictate how the parking lot and access points are laid out.

Constructing a building like this would be a step in the process of revitalizing the downtown area. Pepplitsch noted it can be difficult to revitalize the core of a downtown area, often people are looking for office space and that can be difficult to find in a traditional, historical downtown.

Giving the difficulty with the core area, projects can be done on the perimeter of the downtown area.

For a conceptual example of the project, Pepplitsch pointed to the 14th St. strip mall in Kearney. There is parking space in the front and loading space in the back, similar to what is being thought of for the Lexington space.

The next item the CDA considered was an amendment to the Vintage Rows Redevelopment Project.

Hoppe & Son, LLC, has submitted a proposal for the redevelopment and plans to construct 35 residential dwelling units, a club house and other amenities. There will be 35 housing units built, 28 of the units will be restricted for seniors and seven will be sold at market rate.

The area they will be built is along the west side of Buffalo Bend, west of Lexington Regional Health Center and Plum Creek Medical Group.

Construction on the Project is anticipated to commence in the spring of 2023, and construction is anticipated to be completed in the spring of 2024.

The Redeveloper estimates that the total Project costs shall be approximately $8,620,298. The TIF-eligible expenditures included in these costs are anticipated to exceed $515,000, and at least $304,000 will be identified in more detail.

The CDA approved the resolution for the redevelopment amendment.