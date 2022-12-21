CDA approves senior housing redevelopment project

LEXINGTON — Jumping through all of the necessary hoops, the Lexington Community Development Agency approved a redevelopment project that will bring more senior housing options to the community.

The Vintage Rows Redevelopment project’s aim is to construct 35 residential dwelling units, a club house and other amenities. There will be 35 housing units built, 28 of the units will be restricted for seniors and seven will be sold at market rate. Hoppe & Son, LLC is the contractor for the project.

There will also be outdoor areas to help promote senior activity and socialization.

The area in question is along the west side of Liberty Dr., west of Lexington Regional Health Center and Plum Creek Medical Group.

Construction on the Project is anticipated to commence in the spring of 2023 and is anticipated to be completed in the spring of 2024.

The Redeveloper estimates that the total project costs shall be approximately $8,620,298. The TIF-eligible expenditures included in these costs are anticipated to exceed $515,000, and at least $304,000 will be identified in more detail.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said at a past meeting that this is phase one of an overall project to redevelop the area, there could be 175 units, senior and market rate, in the area if everything is built.

By offering senior housing, Pepplitsch said this can free up other homes in the community that have more space and bedrooms for other families. He said they are trying to meet senior’s needs and tie the housing to expansion of health care opportunities in the area.

In conjunction with the redevelopment plan the CDA also approved a resolution giving the city council notice of intent that they are entering into the redevelopment agreement.

Pepplitsch said the city council will review the agreement at their Tuesday, Dec. 27 meeting and if approved, it will return one final time to the CDA for their approval and issuance of the TIF note.

During the roundtable discussion, Pepplitsch told the CDA members that information about the proposed strip mall on Highway 30 should be available in the near future. He said contractors have been working on the pricing.