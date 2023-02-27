Central Community College is offering selected eight-week online courses that begin on March 13.

The available courses are American History, Business Communication, Personal Financial Planning, Introduction to Psychology, Introduction to Sociology, Public Speaking, and Issues of Unity and Diversity.

CCC courses usually take 16 weeks to complete, and with that time cut in half, Dr. Amy Mancini, dean of instruction, encourages full-time workers or those only needing a few courses to complete an award to take advantage of this opportunity.

"For students who need to fit a class around their work and personal life, these shortened length courses may be the answer,” said Mancini. “Because the classes are entirely online, students can work at any time of day or night to learn the material. We anticipate offering more eight-week courses in the future to help our students achieve their goals quickly."

To register for the courses, call 308-398-7412.