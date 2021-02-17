Case of Lexington man charged with teen’s murder headed to district court

LEXINGTON — The case of a 18-year-old Lexington man charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Lexington resident is now headed to district Court
Ramon Gonzalez Romero has been charged with first degree murder, Class 1A felony and use of a weapon to commit a felony, Class 1C felony.
The charge for a Class 1A felony is life imprisonment, for a Class 1C felony, a maximum of 50 years and a mandatory minimum of five years.
Romero appeared for a preliminary hearing in Dawson County Court on Wednesday, Feb. 17. He chose to waive his right to a preliminary hearing and Judge Jeffrey Wightman bound the case over to Dawson County District Court.
Arraignment has been set for March 15 at 9:45 a.m.
Romero is currently being held without bail.
Romero’s lawyer, Robert Kortus, asked for a bail to be set, citing Romero’s ties to Lexington, including family and employment. He said the evidence doesn’t suggest he is a public threat.
Dawson County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman said this case involves a violent crime and Romero’s situation has not changed. She asked Wightman to defer to the district court on the matter of bond.
Wightman ordered Romero continued to be held without bail, leaving the matter up to Judge James Doyle.
According to the Lexington Police Department, on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 7:25 a.m., the Lexington Police Department received a call that there was an individual with a possible gunshot wound at Lexington Regional Health Center, a 15-year-old Lexington resident.
Officers spoke with two individuals, who reported a physical altercation had taken place near Airport Road and 20th St.
Allegedly, Gonzalez Romero had exited a white SUV and fired three rounds from a 12 gauge shotgun at a 15-year-old, according to the affidavit for arrest.
The 15-year-old was transported to LRHC by friends, but was pronounced deceased.
Officers interviewed one of the three occupants of the SUV who had been riding with Gonzalez Romero before the altercation took place.
One of the occupants of the SUV reported they had been driving around when they started being followed by a black Chevy pickup, whose occupants were the 15-year-old and the two individuals officers had spoken to earlier.
The vehicles stopped around 20th St. and Airport Road, and one of the SUV occupants reported, at the beginning of the altercation, the 15-year-old possessed a black handgun, according to the affidavit.
After Gonzalez Romero had allegedly fired the shots, occupants of the SUV asked him, “did you really just shoot him,” to which Gonzalez Romero allegedly replied, “Yeah I did,” according to the affidavit.
Officers determined Gonzalez Romero had graduated from Lexington High School in 2020 and was currently serving in the Nebraska Army National Guard, according to the affidavit.
Major Scott Ingalsbe, of the Nebraska National Guard, said Gonzalez Romero was in the process of joining the Guard, but had not yet attended basic training or had been assigned to a unit.
The Lexington Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Gonzalez Romero, who later turned himself in to law enforcement custody. He was later booked into the Dawson County Jail on Jan. 2, 2021 at 6:03 p.m.