Case of Lexington man charged with teen’s murder headed to district court

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the Lexington Police Department, on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 7:25 a.m., the Lexington Police Department received a call that there was an individual with a possible gunshot wound at Lexington Regional Health Center, a 15-year-old Lexington resident.

Officers spoke with two individuals, who reported a physical altercation had taken place near Airport Road and 20th St.

Allegedly, Gonzalez Romero had exited a white SUV and fired three rounds from a 12 gauge shotgun at a 15-year-old, according to the affidavit for arrest.

The 15-year-old was transported to LRHC by friends, but was pronounced deceased.

Officers interviewed one of the three occupants of the SUV who had been riding with Gonzalez Romero before the altercation took place.

One of the occupants of the SUV reported they had been driving around when they started being followed by a black Chevy pickup, whose occupants were the 15-year-old and the two individuals officers had spoken to earlier.

The vehicles stopped around 20th St. and Airport Road, and one of the SUV occupants reported, at the beginning of the altercation, the 15-year-old possessed a black handgun, according to the affidavit.