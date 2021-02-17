Case of Lexington male charged with possession of child pornography sent to district court

LEXINGTON — The case of a 22-year-old Lexington man charged possession of child pornography has been sent to Dawson County District Court.
Juan Martin-Tomas, 22, has been charged with possession of child pornography, a Class 2A felony, and visual depiction of sexual conduct, a Class 1D felony.
Martin-Tomas appeared in Dawson County Court on Thursday, Feb. 11 and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. The case will now be sent to Dawson County District Court.
Arraignment has been set for March 1 at 9:30 a.m.
Martin-Tomas posted ten percent of his $100,000 bail on Jan. 15. He is to have no contact with the alleged victim or any persons under the age of 18.
According to the probable-cause affidavit, on Dec. 8, the Omaha Police Department began an investigation into the exploitation of a child. A 13-year-old girl had reported she was contacted on the Snapchat app by an unknown male with the username “minutemen308.”
The male had requested she send him sexually explicit videos or photos and threatened to “expose” her if she did not comply, according to the affidavit.
The 13-year-old admitted to the Omaha police that she had created the video, but stated she only sent it to another juvenile in the Omaha school system, according to the affidavit.
Through their investigation, Omaha police determined the unknown male was using an IP address assigned to a Washington Street address in Lexington and forwarded this information to the Lexington Police Department.
One detail in the photos was a red and white striped blanket in the background, according to the affidavit.
Lexington Police officers obtained a search warrant for the address and made contact with Martin-Tomas. They also seized several cellphones, a laptop and a red and white striped blanket from Martin-Tomas’ bedroom.
During an interview with officers, Martin-Tomas admitted to using the “minutemen308” account and allegedly knowing the age of the 13-year-old, according to the affidavit.
He had allegedly told the 13-year-old female he was the same age, in order to get her to participate.
Martin-Tomas was then booked into the Dawson County Jail.