Case of Lexington male charged with possession of child pornography sent to district court

LEXINGTON — The case of a 22-year-old Lexington man charged possession of child pornography has been sent to Dawson County District Court.

Juan Martin-Tomas, 22, has been charged with possession of child pornography, a Class 2A felony, and visual depiction of sexual conduct, a Class 1D felony.

Martin-Tomas appeared in Dawson County Court on Thursday, Feb. 11 and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. The case will now be sent to Dawson County District Court.

Arraignment has been set for March 1 at 9:30 a.m.

Martin-Tomas posted ten percent of his $100,000 bail on Jan. 15. He is to have no contact with the alleged victim or any persons under the age of 18.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, on Dec. 8, the Omaha Police Department began an investigation into the exploitation of a child. A 13-year-old girl had reported she was contacted on the Snapchat app by an unknown male with the username “minutemen308.”

The male had requested she send him sexually explicit videos or photos and threatened to “expose” her if she did not comply, according to the affidavit.