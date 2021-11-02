Car strikes I-80 guardrail, leaves road, ends up on Overton onramp

OVERTON — A vehicle struck a guardrail on I-80 and left the roadway, ending up on the Overton I-80 interchange onramp during the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Around 3:45 p.m., the Overton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to mile marker 248 for the report of an accident with unknown injuries.

On scene a marron Mazda 3 had come to rest on the onramp entrance to I-80 facing south, with damage to the undercarriage.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the vehicle had struck a guardrail and then left the roadway, crossing the grass and coming to a stop on the onramp entrance.

The Overton ambulance transported at least one person to Lexington Regional Health Center for unspecified injuries. The car itself was driven under its own power to Jay Bros.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the investigation, they were assisted on scene by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Department of Transportation.