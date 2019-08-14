Canyon Lakes Brewing Company holds grand opening ribbon cutting

JOHNSON LAKE — Residents of Johnson Lake and the surrounding area got to officially welcome Canyon Lakes Brewing Company during a grand opening ribbon cutting held on Saturday, Aug. 10.
Canyon Lakes opened in June and according to owner Michael Bliven, the place has been bustling ever since.
The new establishment offers home brewed beers and other sprits exclusively from Nebraska. Their current beers include brown ale, pale lager, porter, Vienna lager and Jalapeno Cream.
A growing food menu is also available. The main items on the menu are burgers, chicken salad sandwiches and chicken salad. Appetizers are soft pretzels, chicken wings and a nacho platter. Children were not forgotten and they have their own menu featuring nuggets and mini corn dogs.
Bliven said he hears all the time from customers how thankful they are this new restaurant and brewery is located at the lake. He said they are already starting to have regulars who are making Canyon Lakes their go to place.
Johnson Lake Area Chamber of Commerce President Kevin Kunneman said it is “fantastic,” Blivens were willing to come to the lake to start their business.
Kunneman said it is great for lake residents to have a new option for a place to eat and don’t have to leave the lake area to find good food.
Canyon Lakes became members of the Johnson Lake chamber when they opened their doors in June.
The ribbon cutting was held Saturday morning, with Michael, his wife Jessica and their two children Terrance and Freya, helping to cut the ribbon. Canyon Lakes staff, Johnson Lake chamber members and lake residents were also on hand to help celebrate.
“We are glad to make it official,” Bliven said about the grand opening, “We had a really good turnout, it felt good to officially open.”
Canyon Lakes is open Wednesday through Sunday. Their hours break down differently depending on the day. Wednesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sunday, 1-8 p.m.
Michael said he decided on the name of the business after researching the local history of the Tri-County Canal system and how the different lakes in the area were referred to as the “canyon lakes.”
Canyon Lakes Brewing Company is located at 74896 Johnson Lake Drive 25A, Johnson Lake.
