Cancer-fighting Dawson County Relay for Life team sign-up begins

GOTHENBURG — Organizers of the 27th Annual Relay For Life of Dawson County are rapidly piecing together the “2021-Our Year of HOPE” event on Friday, August 6, at the Gothenburg Senior Center. Personal donations and Star of Hope sponsorships have brought the current total to nearly $7,000 and now is the time for teams to sign up to fight cancer.

“We are very excited to see the response from area businesses to sponsor this year’s Relay,” said event leadership team Mary Harbur of Gothenburg. “Last year was challenging for Relay events everywhere because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but our passion to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer remains unchanged!”

Harbur and committee members are looking forward to a Relay summer with teams, volunteers, survivors and communities coming together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change.

“Though Relay may look different than it has in the past, our passion and commitment are the same. There are now more ways than ever for anyone, anywhere to join the Relay community!” Harbur said. “We would like to see more teams join our Relay this year.”