Camp Comeca to be sold by Methodist Church, negotiations are ongoing

COZAD — Camp Comeca will be sold by the Great Plains Conference of the United Methodist Church, allowing the retreat center to establish a nonprofit organization and become an independent Christian ministry.
The Great Plains Camping Board met on Nov. 26 to vote on what was to be done with Camp Comeca. In October, Director of Communications for the Great Plains Conference Todd Seifert said the camp has run at a deficit for several years.
According to a post written by Director of Camp Comeca, Justin Hoehner the Great Plains Conference Council on Finance and Administration, CFA, has offered to pay off the total deficit accumulated by the camp over the recent years.
“This decision will allow Comeca leadership to establish a new nonprofit organization that will continue to transform the camping and retreat center into an independent, ecumenical Christian ministry,” Hoehner wrote, “CFA decided to take this step to allow any successor organization to Camp Comeca a chance to being with a clean slate financially.”
With this vote, Great Plains Camp Inc. voted to proceed with negotiations to sell the camp to a successor organization, the camp will remain open and continue operations while negations continue.
Hoehner said during a phone call Monday, the final decision will come with the Great Plains Annual Conference in June, but they have set about building a nonprofit group, made up of people from the local community.
With the CFA paying off the deficit, Hoehner said it makes things easier going forward but their plan was always to get more groups in and grow from there.
The camp will be changing how they handle donations, Hoehner said they are really pushing for any donations to be tied to a person and rather than donations going to the bottom line, they will be used to get camping groups who may not be able to afford it, to Camp Comeca.
“It’s more about people than money,” Hoehner said.
“We are very hopeful,” said Hoehner speaking of the camp’s future, “the local support has been incredible they will do all they can to help be the camp be successful.”
“The camp was most successful when it was ran by the local community and we are bringing that back,” he said.
The next vote in the negotiations is to take place at the end of January, Hoehner said.
In October, there had been around 300 program campers and 3,000 retreat guests who had stayed at the camp, according to Hoehner. Attendance has been slowly growing since 2016, the numbers of campers and retreat guests doubled.
The Great Plains Conference continues to operate five other camps, Camp Chippewa, Ottawa, Kan., Camp Fontanelle, Nickerson, Camp Horizon, Arkansas City, Kan., Camp Lakeside, Scott, City, Kan., Camp Norwesca, Chadron.
