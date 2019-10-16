COZAD — Camp Comeca has long been a stop for many on their faith journey in Dawson County and beyond. Now the camp and retreat site is looking to become independent, but it needs local support to do so.
On Nov. 26, the United Methodist Church’s Great Plains Camps committee is set to vote on the future of Camp Comeca. The camp is one of six which is operated by the Great Plains conference.
The others include:
Camp Chippewa, Ottawa, Kan.
Camp Fontanelle, Nickerson.
Camp Horizon, Arkansas City, Kan.
Camp Lakeside, Scott, City, Kan.
Camp Norwesca, Chadron.
Director of Communications for the Great Plains Conference Todd Seifert said the camp has run at a deficit for several years.
Prior to the formation of the Great Plains conference in 2014, Camp Comeca had fallen into disrepair and the former bishop of the conference made an effort to raise funds for the repair of the camp.
Nearly half a million was raised, Seifert said, but the attendance at Comeca has never been the same as the other five camps run by the conference. The other camps have seen steady numbers of campers, which may have to do with the other camps locations, said Seifert.
Seifert said the United Methodist’s churches involvement in Camp Comeca go back as far as 50 years. “It’s a great facility, with an indoor pool, dining hall and a fantastic view,” he said.
Finances are the reason the camp is being considered for sale, Seifert said, “everything has to do with the balance sheet.”
Director of Camp Comeca Justin Hoehner said the camp itself is run by a site council and overseen by the Great Plains camps committee. The committee handles items like human resources and finance, he said.
Hoehner said the conference wants to see the camp sold, but this creates an opportunity for the camp to come under local control.
Currently the site council for Camp Comeca is building a nonprofit 501(c)(3) foundation to take over ownership of the camp. Hoehner said the camp is close to being self-sustaining, but they need local support to help ensure this.
The camp’s attendance numbers, having been low in the past, are starting to grow again, Hoehner said since 2016 they have been doubling their numbers of campers and retreat guests.
“We are excited about the future,” said Hoehner, “we want to create a place where all feel comfortable and experience Christ.”
If the camp becomes independent it will allow them to change their branding from being Methodist to being non-denominational, which will allow more churches or groups to access the site.
This rebranding may take time, Hoehner offered an anecdote of people still considering an independent church camp under the Berean Church, even though it had become independent years before.
So far this year Camp Comeca has seen around 300 program campers and 3,000 retreat guests. The camp itself offers a wide variety of activities and sites including summer cabins, lodge hotel, an indoor pool, basketball court, rock climbing wall, tennis court, dining hall, sand volleyball court, dining hall, boat ramp, canoe and paddleboat area, etc.
The camp itself is nestled in the hills south of Cozad flanked on one side by the Tri-County canal and the Midway Lakes on the other.
The camp is planning on taking advantages of its facilities and opening them up to wrestling, swim, volleyball and basketball teams. They also want to provide open gym hours and an open swim period for families.
“We offer a great place for anything from youth to adult groups, business, families or church groups,” Hoehner said, “We have three styles of lodging.”
Hoehner said the camp is blessed with a great staff and hope for the camp to succeed because of their belief in camp ministry. During the off season there are nine staff members on hand to oversee the camp, during the summer months, this number swells to 30 people.
“We are fully aware of the challenges ahead,” said Hoehner, “the local community loves this place and there are people who won’t let it become anything than what it is.”
The “big vote,” is coming up on Nov. 26 and Hoehner said anyone with any questions should feel free to contact the camp.
Anyone who is interested in supporting Camp Comeca financially can call the office at 308-784-2808.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.