Callaway pounded by hail Sunday evening, quarter sized hail reported in Lexington

CALLAWAY — Damage occurred across the community of Callaway after it was impacted by a hail storm during the evening of Sunday, June 5. Quarter sized hail was reported in Lexington as the storms moved southeast.

Sunday featured an active period of severe weather, National Weather Service – North Platte meteorologist Rachel Kulik said there were several fronts layered across western and central Nebraska, including some outflow boundaries from storms that occurred during the night of Saturday, June 4.

Owing to the conditions, the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., issued an Enhanced Risk, a three out of five, for severe weather across a large swath of Nebraska, including Dawson and Gosper counties.

There was scattered shower and thunderstorm activity throughout the day. By late afternoon, at peak heating, storms began to initiate across western Nebraska as a strong front began to move through.

Kulik said there was a brief landspout type tornado that was reported near Hay Springs in Sheridan County during the evening.

Multi-cell storms began to organize and bore down on Custer County, the community of Callaway was impacted by hail as large as 2.75 inches for 15 minutes as the hail core of the storm moved over the area.

The relentless pounding soon broke home windows, damaged vinyl siding, broke vehicle windows and damaged roofs. Birds were even killed by the large hail.

The storms continued on and moved into Dawson County in the National Weather Service – Hastings warning area.

NWS Hastings meteorologist Angela Pfannkuch said the highest reported wind gusts in the area was near Lexington. A 68 mph wind gust was reported three miles east of town, while a 64 mph gust was reported to the northwest.

Large hail also fell in Lexington, with one trained spotter reporting quarter sized hail stones at 8:01 p.m. Pfannkuch said they were seeing photos of hailstones as large as golf ball sized hail in Lexington.

Pfannkuch said their largest swath of severe weather reports were from Cozad and Lexington, southeast to Holdrege.