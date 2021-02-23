California man charged with possession of 26 pounds of methamphetamine

OVERTON — A California man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop by the Nebraska State Patrol near Overton

Octavio Padilla Garcia, 35, of Los Angeles, Calif., has been charged with possession of methamphetamine 140 or more grams, a Class 1 B felony.

Garcia appeared for arraignment in Dawson County Court on Feb. 22, bail was set at 10 percent of $1,000,000.00.

A preliminary hearing was set for March 4 at 8:30 a.m.

On Feb. 19, at 5:57 p.m. a Nebraska State Patrol trooper observed a vehicle which failed to come to a stop at a stop sign at the intersection of the Interstate 80 Overton exit and the 24B interchange.

When the trooper conducted the traffic stop, Garcia allegedly provided the name Octavio Padilla and said he was traveling to Omaha to visit his wife and son and said he would stay for a couple of days and go back to Los Angeles with his family, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The vehicle was not registered and Garcia allegedly said it belong to a family member, several seconds later he said it belonged to his cousin, according to the affidavit.