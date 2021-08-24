California driver arrested in I-80 traffic stop in Dawson County with 11 pounds of fentanyl

LEXINGTON — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person after locating 11 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Dawson County.

At approximately 11 p.m. Monday, a trooper observed an eastbound BMW sedan with defective lighting traveling on Interstate 80 near Lexington, at mile marker 235. The trooper performed a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, the trooper and a Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputy observed marijuana in plain view inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of marijuana and 11 pounds of fentanyl. The driver, Alexis Murillo Godoy, 27, of Long Beach, Calif., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and other charges. He was lodged in Dawson County Jail.