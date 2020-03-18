C&C Automation approved as Dawson County’s IT service

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County courthouse , Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Dawson County Jail have a new information technology service after the Dawson County commissioners chose to end their contract with their former IT service.
Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt presented the two IT contracts which were received, one from Intellicom Business Technology, located in Kearney and C&C Automation, located in Phoenix, Ariz.
Woldt said Intellicom has a price for the workday but an additional charge for work after normal business hours. With a the sheriff’s office and jail operating 24 hours a day, there are multiple times when IT support is needed after hours.
Woldt told the commissioners he felt the county would be giving Intellicom, “a blank check,” with this contract.
The other contract, from C&C Automation, had a higher price tag per month, but their service was all inclusive. Woldt noted while C&C is located in Arizona, they have a technician who can come from Omaha.
C&C’s fee was cheaper than that of the county’s previous IT service, CTG, Woldt noted.
The Sheriff’s office had high praise for the customer service provided by Chad Derocher, who previously worked with CTG and now works with C&C. Several members said Derocher’s customer service was excellent.
The commissioners chose to approve the contract with C&C Automation, pending approval of the contract by the County Attorney.
The search for a new emergency manager’s vehicle continued. The commissioners had previously rejected a bid for a new pickup and sought other bids in line with what the state would pay.
Three bids were received from Pony Express in Gothenburg, Platte Valley Auto of Lexington and Heartland Chevrolet of Lexington.
The commissioners approved the bid from Platte Valley Auto, which was for a 2020 Ford F-150 4x4 with a topper, for the amount of $27,981.00.
Sheriff Ken Moody presented the February crime report, noting the average population of the jail was around 100 and remained steady, calls for service again were around the usual levels.
Moody said all the new vehicles the Sheriff’s office ordered are on the road.
The trial of Bailey Boswell, which was originally scheduled to begin Monday, March 16, was postponed after the Saline County judge declared a family medical emergency within the court. The trial has now been set for Wednesday, Sept. 23.
A request for a special designated liquor license from Zach Hiebner, with GL Concepts LLC, was considered by the commissioners. Chairman Dennis Rickertsen said this was a similar request to one Hiebner had submitted last year, which received the go ahead. The commissioners approved the request.
No action was taken on a liquor license request from the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce, as the event in question, the Platte River Migration Fest, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
During committee reports Commissioner Butch Hagan said 4,000 yards of dirt was hauled into the Dawson County Raceway, the first time new dirt has been added in some time.
Chairman Rickertsen said Two Rivers Health Department is in the process of moving their main office from Holdrege to Kearney. A location in Kearney may be selected soon and the Holdrege office may be retained as a satellite office.
