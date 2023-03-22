OVERTON — Busload of Books is making its only stop in Nebraska at Overton Public Schools on Thursday, April 6.

Children’s author and illustrator duo Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr launched a nationwide literacy and creativity tour on Sept. 2, 2022. The couple and their four school-age children will spend the 2022-2023 school year living and traveling in a converted school bus.

“This is a really neat opportunity for our kids, school and community and they are also trying to raise awareness and do research on how author and illustrator visits can increase creativity, writing and reading in students, especially in Title I schools,” said Overton 6th grade and library teacher Alicia Lassen.

This first-of-its kind tour will combine a nationwide book giveaway and the ultimate family road trip with a major research study on the impact of creator / student engagement. The key objectives are raising awareness of the challenges facing America’s public schools and empowering reading, creativity, and collaboration in children ages five to 12.

In addition to the Tour’s central mission, Swanson and Behr will:

Partner with Build-A-Bear Foundation and First Book to distribute an additional 125,000 free books to students and educators in Title I schools across America.

Conduct a groundbreaking research study with Washington College, in

Chestertown, Md., to measure the impact of author/illustrator visits (filling a key gap in the research on this topic).

Share the ultimate virtual road trip via daily digital content – photos, essays, sketches, and videos – that teachers and librarians can enjoy and follow with their students.

Author / illustrator visits can promote reading and creativity, but many schools can’t afford to bring in authors or buy new books. By visiting a Title I school in each state, Swanson and Behr (themselves the products of Title I schools) hope to bring books and creative learning opportunities to historically underserved communities and highlight the heroic work of public educators.

Swanson and Behr partnered with First Book to select the schools for the Tour. First Book is a Washington, DC-based nonprofit, providing books to underserved schools and educators across the United States. Pre-K-1st graders will receive Everywhere, Wonder, a picture book about observation and storytelling. The 2nd and5th graders will receive Ben Yokoyama and the Cookie of Doom, an illustrated middle grade book (the first in a series) about figuring out what’s most important and living one’s life to the fullest.