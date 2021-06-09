 Skip to main content
Businesses encouraged to participate in Gosper County Bi-Annual Fair Parade
Businesses encouraged to participate in Gosper County Bi-Annual Fair Parade

Businesses encouraged to participate in Gosper County Bi-Annual Fair Parade

The Gosper County Bi-Annual Fair Parade will take place on Saturday, July 31 at 11 a.m. Businesses are encouraged to participate with their own “Superhero, real or fictional,” entries.

ELWOOD — With the Gosper County Bi-Annual Fair Parade just around the corner, businesses have been encouraged to participate and decorate their entry’s according to the year’s theme.

The parade will take place on Saturday, July 31, line-up will begin at 9:30 a.m. in front of Remmenga Drilling, on the corner of Highway 23 and Calvert Ave. in Elwood. The parade will start at 11 a.m.

This year’s theme is “Superheroes – Show us your favorite heroes, real life or fictional.”

While there is no deadline for registration, pre-registration is appreciated. The types of entry include, commercial, churches, clubs, organizations, bands, kids and youth, antique/classic cars, antique tractors and miscellaneous.

For more information, contact Michelle Wilken at 785‐844‐3843 or mwilken2018@gmail.com.

