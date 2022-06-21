Burst of Saharan dust responsible for hazy skies

LEXINGTON — If you glanced up toward the sky or observed a sunset recently and thought the sky looked rather hazy, you would be correct. The culprit: the Sahara Desert in Africa.

The Sahara Desert is by far Earth's largest source of airborne dust, and the storms can arise at any time of year. In winter and spring storms, Saharan dust often ends up fertilizing the nutrient-poor soils of the Amazon rainforest, according to the NASA Earth Observatory.

“NASA satellite sensors that track aerosol optical depth observed substantial increases in sunlight-reflecting particles over the region starting on May 29 and continuing to June 6. Natural-color satellite imagery from May 30 to June 6 showed the storm’s progression across the water,” NASA stated.

The dust overspread the local area and contributed to the hazy skies and red tinged sunsets over the past week.

The last time the United States experienced a large Sahara Dust plume event was in June 2020.

Strong thunderstorms and convective systems over Africa can create massive dust storms. The pressure patterns and winds in the Atlantic are currently very favorable, carrying these massive dust storms across the ocean toward the United States.

These large dust clouds are also called “SAL” (Saharan Air Layer). This is a mass of very dry air, filled with desert dust that forms over the Sahara during late spring, summer, and early autumn.

The Saharan Air Layer is warm, stable, and very dry. It has about 50 percent less moisture than the typical tropical atmosphere. The warmth, dryness, and strong winds associated with these events have been shown to suppress tropical cyclone formation and intensification.

“Some larger dust storm events can also form in early spring. These dust storms move over the tropical North Atlantic. They can ‘pulse’ every few days, sending new waves of dust. Some events during the warm season can reach very high volumes of dust and can reach far to the west,” according to Severe Weather Europe.

The desert regions of northern Africa are estimated to release about 800 million tons of dust each year. That is 70 percent of the total global dust emissions, and six times more than the next largest source, Asia. A large portion of these emissions is carried to the west over the Atlantic Ocean.

So how can these large dust storms travel so far to the west that they reach parts of the United States? The answer is the tropical trade winds.

“Trade winds are the prevailing easterly winds that circle the Earth near the equator. They are stronger and more consistent over the oceans. These easterly winds at low and higher levels act as a natural steering mechanism for dust storms and also for tropical storms during the hurricane season,” per Severe Weather Europe.

The trade winds are not really that strong. Their average speed is 11 to 13 miles per hour, reaching up to 30 miles per hour or more. But the true power of the trade winds is in their persistence.

Large dust clouds can cause a change in weather, as they typically bring drier and more stable air, which means less precipitation. Fine dust particles can also act as a natural fertilizer, so it is beneficial for the soil.