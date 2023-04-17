BERTRAND — The Hi-Line Bulls, Overton Eagles and S-E-M Mustangs took to the track in Bertrand on Friday, April 14.

Hi-Line boys took third as team with 74 points, Overton Eagles took fourth with 70 points and the S-E-M boys took seventh with 47 points.

For the girls, Overton got third with 69 points, the lady Mustangs took fourth with 61 points and the lady Bulls got eighth with 34 points.

HI-LINE

Boys-

Ryker Evans got second in the 100m dash and first in the 200m dash.

Isaiah Bullis took third in the 100m and 200m dash.

Asher Hecox ran in fourth place in the 100m dash and seventh in the 200m dash.

Trestin Bowman took 16th place in the 400m dash.

Aidan Shutts got fifth in the 800m and third in the 3200m.

Ethan Oberg took 10th in the 800m and 19th in long jump.

Noah Rand landed in 13th in the 800m, 18th in shot put and 25th in discus.

Connor Edwards took seventh in the 1600m and 3200m.

Christian Maurer got 11th in the 1600m.

Chase Bietler took 5th in the 110m hurdles and sixth in the 300m hurdles.

Parker Schutz landed in sixth in the 110m hurdles, 12th in the 300m hurdles and fourth in pole vault.

Grady Schutz took 14th in the 300m hurdles and ninth in triple jump.

Ryan Oberg took fifth in shot put and ninth in discus.

Kaden Clouse got eighth in shot put and 15th in discus.

Bryce Reiners landed in 17th in shot put, 16th in discus and ninth in high jump.

Simon Scharf took 19th in shot put and 13th in discus.

Grady Puls got 22nd in shot put and 26th in discus.

Cooper Knackstedt landed in 11th place in pole vault.

4x100 relay – first place, 4x400 relay – third, 4x800 relay – third

Girls-

Whitney Dickau took fourth in the 100m and 200m dash and second in the 800m.

Bentley Stubbs got sixth in the 100m dash and 10th in long jump.

Zailey Moler landed in 13th in the 400m dash and 16th in the 800m.

Genesee Knackstedt got seventh in the 200m dash.

Natalie Malcom took seventh in the 1600m and sixth in the 300m hurdles.

Malia Viter got fourth in shot put and 14th in discus.

Skyler Oberg landed in 13th in shot put and 12th in discus.

4x100 relay – first place, 4x400 relay – sixth place, 4x800 relay – sixth place

OVERTON

Boys-

Will Kulhanek took first in the 100m dash and triple jump and second in the 200m dash and long jump.

Hayden Muirhead placed sixth in the 100m dash, second in the 400m dash, first in the 800m and eighth in high jump.

Dawsen McCarter got fourth in the 400m dash, eighth in the 800m and 12th in pole vault.

Eli Luther took 13th in the 400m dash and seventh in pole vault.

Wyatt Kyle got sixth in the 1600m.

Max Manzo took 16th in shot put and 11th in discus.

Adam Grandon landed in 11th in shot put and 21st in discus.

Jace Jeffries took seventh in discus.

Dylan Pooschke got sixth in pole vault.

Tripp Davenport took 17th in long jump.

4x400 relay – sixth place, 4x800 relay – second place

Girls-

Adysen McCarter took first in the 100m dash, 200m dash and triple jump.

Violet Nelms landed in third in the 400m dash.

JoLee Ryan took sixth in the 400m dash and discus and third in triple jump.

Sydnie Brown landed in 13th in long jump.

Daisy Ryan got ninth in discus.

Ashlyn Florell got eighth in the 400m dash and 12th in the 300m hurdles.

Addy Quintana landed in 15th in the 800m and 20th in discus.

Peyton Eby took fifth in the 3200m.

Gracyn Luther took sixth in the 100m hurdles and seventh in the 300m hurdles.

Natalie Wood got 11th in shot put and seventh in high jump.

Chloe Svarvari landed in 14th place in shot put.

Elle McCarter took 19th in shot put.

Braelyn Florell got eighth in pole vault.

4x100 relay – second place, 4x400 relay – first place, 4x800 relay – fourth

S-E-M

Boys-

Noah Eggleston took fifth in the 100m dash, fourth in the 200m dash and fifth in long jump.

Kellen Eggleston got sixth in the 200m dash and long jump and seventh in the 400m dash.

Chance Daake landed in 12th place in the 400m dash and fourth in high jump.

Jeison Galdamez-Solis tied for 14th place in the 800m and took 14th in the 1600m.

Isaac O’Neill got eighth in the 300m hurdles and sixth in triple jump.

Grayden Anderson took ninth in the 300m hurdles and seventh in long jump.

Cohen Rohde landed second in shot put and seventh in high jump.

Jayson Guthard got third in shot put and second in discus.

Maddox Jones took seventh in shot put and 10th in discus.

4x100 relay – second place, 4x400 relay – seventh, 4x800 relay – fifth

Girls-

Taryn Arbuthnot took third in the 100m dash, second in the 200m dash and in high jump and first in long jump.

Bryn Eggleston got seventh in the 800m and eighth in triple jump.

Allie Rohde took 12th in the 800m and 10th in the 1600m.

Josie Smith got second in the 1600m and 3200m.

Rilyn Schledewitz landed in sixth in the 1600m and fourth in the 3200m.

Jaycelyn Hoos took seventh in shot put, fifth in discus and sixth in long jump.

Christyn Kearney got 12th in shot put and 11th in discus.

4x800 relay – second place

The S-E-M Mustangs and Overton Eagles faced off in Overton on Tuesday, April 18.

Hi-Line competed in Arapahoe on Wednesday, April 19 at 10 a.m.