KEARNEY — If Dawson County residents didn’t get a chance to apply in person at the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster recovery center in Lexington, they still have the opportunity to do so in Buffalo County.
The Disaster Recovery Center is located at the Hilltop Mall in Kearney and will be open until 6 p.m. tonight, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“FEMA continues to work with our partners from local, county, and State of Nebraska officials to help those who were affected by the March 9 – July 14 severe winter storms, straight-line winds, and flooding. This Disaster Recovery Center in Kearney not only serves Buffalo County, but disaster survivors from surrounding areas,” said FEMA External Affairs Officer Kevin Sur.
Disaster victims don’t have to apply in person, there are several different ways to register for assistance before Sept. 13.
- Online, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov.
- On a smartphone, download the FEMA app and click on “disaster resources,” then “apply for assistance online.”
- Call FEMA’s toll-free registration line at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY). Telephone registration is available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week.
- Visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) and speak to a FEMA specialist.
- To find the nearest DRC visit: FEMA.gov/DRC, or text DRC along with a ZIP code to 43362 or call the Disaster Assistance help line at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY).
