Buezo family earns August’s Clean Sweep Award

Margarita and Hector Buezo were awarded the Clean Sweep Award at the beginning of August after getting nominated by five individuals.

LEXINGTON — Keep Lexington Beautiful, a nonprofit organization in Lexington focused on educating the community about the importance of recycling and beautifying the community of Lexington has recognized its second home this year for the Clean Sweep Award.

Hector Buezo is the owner of Dawson Motor Company on Plum Creek Parkway and Margarita is a teacher for Lexington Public Schools.

The Buezo’s home is located in the northwestern part of Lexington’s new residential housing development area. They along with their three children have lived in the home since October 2019.

According to the Buezo’s they were drawn to the neighborhood because of its friendly and quiet area as well as being kid friendly. They enjoy the uniqueness of their home and had to wait sometime to acquire it.

Margarita and Hector were surprised to find out they had been nominated and said they “do some recycling such as cardboard, but feel they can do more as they learn about the benefits of recycling.”

They’ve spent much of their time beautifying their backyard where their kids do most of the work, but the family’s favorite part of the home is a tree located in the front yard during the fall season where they can enjoy seeing the leaves change colors.

In the past the Clean Sweep Award was awarded mainly to businesses, but after four years and the recent changes to the organization, Keep Lexington Beautiful’s executive director Elvie Montes thought it was time to bring it back and acknowledge the efforts and hard work home owners and businesses have been doing to continue to beautify the community.

“We started again because this is a neat program to award those who do hard work to help keep our community beautiful by making improvements to their own properties, it’s a great example of keeping Lexington Beautiful,” said Montes.  

She added that they are looking for homes that represent what it means to Keep Lexington Beautiful, such as improving the homes aspect through yardwork, building modifications and improvements and changes that impact the overall aspect of the home or business.

If you feel your home and or business or someone should be nominated, send your nominations to klbnebraska@gmail.com. Both residential and businesses will be awarded through October 2022. Nominations should be submitted no later than the third week of the each month.

Mike Schmidt from TLC Lawn Service was the first Clean Sweep Award winner for July, which kicked-off this year’s award season.

For more information on Keep Lexington Beautiful check them out on Facebook, www.facebook.com/Keeplexbeautiful or email klbnebraska@gmail.com.

