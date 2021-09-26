 Skip to main content
Bryan Elementary students take part in “Hygiene Hike” at Plum Creek Park
Bryan Elementary students take part in "Hygiene Hike" at Plum Creek Park

The Bryan Elementary students who took part in the Hygiene Hike on Tuesday. They collected hundreds of hygiene items during a donation drive the week before the event.

 Courtesy photo • Bryan Elementary

LEXINGTON — Bryan Elementary did a new, school wide event on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept., 21. It was called the “Hygiene Hike.”

Students did a donation drive for hygiene items, such as shampoo, soap, q-tips, cotton balls, toothbrushes/toothpaste, hair brushes, etc., the week before the event.

On the afternoon of the event, the entire school walked over to Plum Creek Park. Each grade block then jogged/walked around the entire lake with one of the hygiene items the child was donating. Families were invited; so many parents and grandparents participated.

The Advanced and Beginning Strength classes from the High School also came over to help with the event.

Hundreds of items were donated, and it was a great exciting event to promote family fitness and giving back to the community of Lexington! Items will be distributed by the Lexington Public School social workers and the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska. We look forward to doing this event again next year in the fall!

