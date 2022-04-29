Bryan Elementary students learn about Arbor Day, importance of trees

LEXINGTON — The Bryan Elementary students in the Academy afterschool program got to learn about Arbor Day and the importance of trees to the environment.

The presentation was coordinated by Keep Lexington Beautiful (KLB).

KLB Director Elvie Montes said she arranged for Central Platte Natural Resources District (CPNRD) Communications Assistant Brody Vorderstrasse to speak to the students on Monday, April 25.

Vorderstrasse told the students about the history of the Great Plains and how it was all grassland before it was turned over to agriculture, more trees were brought in as a result.

The students got to do a coloring activity that taught them about what tree rings can teach people. At the end of the day, the students each got to take home a tree seedling.

“If you’ve ever seen a tree stump, you’ve probably noticed that the top of a stump has a series of concentric rings. These rings can tell us how old the tree is, and what the weather was like during each year of the tree’s life. The light-colored rings represent wood that grew in the spring and early summer, while the dark rings represent wood that grew in the late summer and fall. One light ring plus one dark ring equals one year of the tree’s life,” according to NASA Laboratory.

“Because trees are sensitive to local climate conditions, such as rain and temperature, they give scientists some information about that area’s local climate in the past. For example, tree rings usually grow wider in warm, wet years and they are thinner in years when it is cold and dry. If the tree has experienced stressful conditions, such as a drought, the tree might hardly grow at all in those years,” per NASA Laboratory.

Arbor Day was founded in 1872 by J. Sterling Morton in Nebraska City, Nebraska. By the 1920s, each state in the United States had passed public laws that stipulated a certain day to be Arbor Day or Arbor and Bird Day observance.

National Arbor Day is celebrated every year on the last Friday in April; it is a civic holiday in Nebraska.