Broken Bow man sentenced for multiple wildlife violations

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Jacob Hueftle, 30, of Broken Bow and Hidden Hills Outfitters, LLC (HHO) were sentenced today in federal court in Omaha by Senior United States District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon for conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act and the Migratory Bird Act. The Lacey Act prohibits the trafficking in interstate commerce "tainted" (i.e., taken in violation of a law or regulation) wildlife, fish, or indigenous plants. The Migratory Bird Treaty Act prohibits, among other things, the shooting and killing of hawks, falcons, and other migratory birds.

Hueftle and HHO each admitted to one felony conspiracy count involving the illegal transport, purchase, and sale of wildlife in interstate commerce. Hueftle was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, Hueftle will begin a three-year term of supervised release. As part of his term of supervised release, and pursuant to the plea agreement, Hueftle will not be permitted to hunt, trap, guide, outfit, or otherwise engage in any activities associated with the hunting, trapping, guiding, or outfitting business for fifteen (15) years. Senior Judge Bataillon ordered Hueftle and HHO to pay $214,375 in restitution. Hueftle was also ordered to forfeit or abandon his interest in a .308 caliber DPMS Panther Arms LR-308 scoped rifle, four trophy mule deer and pronghorn taxidermy mounts, and various optics, electronic game cameras, and other hunting equipment used during the commission of the conspiracy.