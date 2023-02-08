BROKEN BOW — On Thursday, Feb. 2, the Cozad Haymakers and Gothenburg Swedes traveled to Broken Bow for a day of Southwest Conference wrestling.

The varsity Haymakers took first place as a team with 187 points.

The Cozad Haymakers made the trip to Kearney on Saturday, Feb. 4 to compete in the Class B State Dual Wrestling tournament at the Buffalo Fairgrounds. Next, they travel to Grand Island for the Class B District 3 tournament on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11.