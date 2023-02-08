BROKEN BOW — On Thursday, Feb. 2, the Cozad Haymakers and Gothenburg Swedes traveled to Broken Bow for a day of Southwest Conference wrestling.
The varsity Haymakers took first place as a team with 187 points.
Gothenburg took seventh with 55.5 points.
COZAD JV
113- Juan Perez — 1st
138- Kolton Goff — 1st
160- Lorenzo Levario — 1st
170- Landon Baker — 2nd
182- Isaiah Cendejas — 3rd
195- Marcus Ruano — 3rd
220- David Sanchez — 1st
285- William Hayes — 2nd
GOTHENBURG JV
120- Ranan Rubulcava — 1st
132- Carson Reiman — 3rd
132- Calvin Chestnutt — 4th
145- Chris Flores — 1st
145- Torren Wind — 2nd
145- Carter Anderson — 4th
152- Harlan Brockevett — 2nd
170- Zander Hruza — 4th
195- Maxwell Wyatt — 2nd
220- Cole Atkinson — 2nd
220- Kyser Tiede — 4th
285- Garrett Cooper — 3rd
COZAD VARSITY
113- Aaron Wilson — 2nd
120- Bryson Bussinger — 3rd
132- Boston Irish — 2nd
138- Kooper Pohl — 3rd
145- Dreu White — 1st
152- Brock Malcom — 1st
170- JJ Rodriguez — 4th
182- Isaac White — 1st
195- Eli Boryca — 1st
220- Chris Ruano — 2nd
285- Tyree Smith — 2nd
GOTHENBURG VARSITY
106- Abel Flores — 1st
113- Kaden Margritz — 4th
182- Brandon Schriner — 4th
195- Braiden Winter — 3rd
The Cozad Haymakers made the trip to Kearney on Saturday, Feb. 4 to compete in the Class B State Dual Wrestling tournament at the Buffalo Fairgrounds. Next, they travel to Grand Island for the Class B District 3 tournament on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11.
Gothenburg heads to Class B Districts on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11 in Ogallala.